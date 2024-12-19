BREAKING NEWS: S.A POLICE FIND FACEBÒÒK KIĹĹER HANGING FROM A TREE



Police discovered a jilted lover dead after his bloody Facebòok confession about kilĺing his girlfriend.



The man who allegedly murdèrèd his girlfriend and uploaded a video to Facebòok confessing to the kilĺing has been found dead. Police combing the area in Umzinto outside Durban found the suspected killer hanging from a tree, having reportedly committed suiçide.





The Faceboòk murdèrer was found hanging in the Malangeni area a day earlier, officers discovered his lifeless body on Today, Wednesday morning, 18 December 2024.





In a harrowing Faceboòk post, the man, who, according to his Facebook profile, is Sbusiso Lawrence Ntaka, confessed to kiĺling his girlfriend. In the clip, his face and T-shirt are covered in blood.





He later deleted the video from his page, leaving only a disturbing photo of the woman’s lifeless body. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police had responded to a reported murder on a gravel road in the Malangeni area.





On arrival, they found a 25-year-old woman lying in the middle of the road. Blood covered her body, and multiple stab wounds were visible on her neck.





Netshiunda said police located the suspected murdèr weapon, a broken knife, next to her body



