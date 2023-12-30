S.I TO RESTRICT ONLINE HAILING TAXIS FROM BRANDING THEIR VEHICLES COMING

By Balewa Zyuulu

Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has disclosed intentions to sign a Statutory Instrument-SI- next year to restrict online hailing taxis from branding their vehicles.

Speaking during Friday’s edition of Let the People Talk program, Mr Tayali explained that under the provisions that will be outlined in the statutory instrument, online hailing taxis, such as those operated by popular services like Yango and Ulendo, will no longer be allowed to display external branding or advertisements on their vehicles.

Mr Tayali says the statutory instrument indicates that non-compliance with this directive will result in penalties for violating taxi operators.

And Mr. Tayali says government may lift the ban on night traveling for public service vehicles following a reduction in accidents involving public service vehicles.

The night ban has been in effect since 2016 due to an increase in road accidents which accounted for 55% accidents at night while 45% happened during the day.

PHOENIX NEWS