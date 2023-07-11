SA ARCHBISHOP SURPRISED AFTER POPE PROMOTES HIM TO CARDINAL

A South African archbishop who has just been promoted to a cardinal by Pope Francis has expressed bewilderment and confusion about his upcoming ascension to one of the top ranks of the Catholic Church.

“I have been taken by surprise and to be honest – I feel quite confused and bewildered at the moment,” Archbishop Stephen Brislin from Cape Town said.

He added that he hoped he could follow the good example of previous cardinals.

His comments come after the pope appointed 21 new cardinals, three of whom are African.

The others are Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla of Juba, South Sudan and Archbishop Protase Rugambwa of Tabora Archdiocese in Tanzania.

There’ve been calls for greater African representation in the Catholic church.

-bbc africa