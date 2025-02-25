SA Cabinet rejects revised 2025 budget as tensions mount in Government of National Unity

Cabinet rejects revised 2025 budget as tensions mount in Government of National Unity



President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet has rejected Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s revised 2025 budget, citing its lack of feasibility after several weeks of tense negotiations within Government of National Unity (GNU).





This setback follows delays to the original budget announcement, initially scheduled for February 19, now postponed to March 12, due to disagreements over a proposed 2% increase in Value-Added Tax (VAT), which faced strong opposition from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other coalition partners.





Sources close to the government suggest that Godongwana revised the budget, removing the VAT hike in an effort to gain support from dissenting parties.





However, even after these adjustments, the Cabinet has requested further revisions, highlighting the deepening divisions within the GNU as it confronts a sluggish economy and growing public demands.





President Ramaphosa has emphasized the need for continued discussions to finalize a budget that promotes growth while safeguarding vulnerable populations.





Still, with the clock ticking and tensions rising within the coalition, the road to an agreement remains uncertain.