SA Department of Sport, Arts and Culture accused of prioritizing Indians, whites, and coloureds in hiring

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture accused of prioritizing Indians, whites, and coloureds in hiring





Claims have emerged suggesting that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, led by Minister Gayton McKenzie, is prioritizing White, Indian, and Coloured candidates for job opportunities.





Concerns stem from recent job postings that explicitly specify preferences for candidates from these demographic groups, including Coloured males, Indian males, White males, Coloured females, and Indian females.





Critics argue that the recurring emphasis on these groups raises questions about fairness and inclusivity in the department’s hiring process.





The controversy has sparked debate over whether these practices align with the principles of equal employment opportunity.





The department has yet to respond to the allegations.