SA ends rescue efforts at collapsed George building

Authorities in South Africa have ended rescue efforts at the site of the building collapse in George, with 19 people still unaccounted for.

At least 33 construction workers are confirmed to have died when the five-storey luxury apartment building collapsed on 6 May.

But 29 survivors were pulled from the debris.

The building will now be handed over to investigators to establish the cause of the accident.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, who toured the site on Thursday, pledged compensation for the victims and accountability once the investigation is concluded.