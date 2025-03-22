SA government excludes Jacob Zuma in Namibia inauguration post, sparks outrage from MK Party





The South African government has come under fire for its recent social media post about the Namibian presidential inauguration, which noticeably omitted former President Jacob Zuma from the list of dignitaries, despite his presence at the event.





The South African government shared an official post highlighting the attendance of President Cyril Ramaphosa, former President Thabo Mbeki, and former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka at the inauguration of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Windhoek, Namibia yesterday.





However, the post made no mention of Zuma, despite him being present and, according to some reports, one of the most celebrated leaders at the event.



This exclusion did not go unnoticed, especially by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, of which Zuma is the president. MK Party Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu publicly slammed the government’s communication team, calling their actions “childish” and suggesting they were acting on behalf of their principals.





“Government communicators are childish and possibly on behalf of their principals!! President JG Zuma attended the inauguration of Her Excellency President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and was the most celebrated of all leaders who did,” Shivambu stated.





The omission has fueled speculation about the ongoing tensions between Zuma and the ruling African National Congress (ANC), particularly in light of the MK Party’s rising influence. Zuma, who has positioned himself as a key political figure outside the ANC, continues to command significant support, making his exclusion from the official government communication all the more controversial.