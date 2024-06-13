SA LAWYERS DEMAND K15M FROM MILINGO … For breach of contract

South African lawyers have written former Konkola Copper Mines liquidator Milingo Lungu demanding immediate payment of R14.5 million (approximately K15 million) for breach of contract over the purchase of a property in South Africa for K30 million.

But when contacted for comment, Lungu said the contract had fallen through because he did not have money.

In a letter from Strauss Scher Attorneys dated May 16, 2024 and availed to Daily Revelation, the lawyers stated that they acted on behalf of Seventy Five Maude (Pty).

CREDIT: Daily Revelation