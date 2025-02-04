SA Minister Gayton McKenzie Slams Zimbabweans for Celebrating Trump’s Funding Cut

Gayton McKenzie Accuses Zimbabweans of Celebrating Trump’s Funding Cut to South Africa

South African Cabinet Minister Gayton McKenzie has ignited a firestorm of controversy after accusing Zimbabweans of celebrating the country’s misfortunes. This comes in the wake of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on February 2, 2025, that the United States would halt all future financial assistance to South Africa. Trump cited concerns over the country’s land expropriation policies, claiming South Africa is “confiscating land” and “treating certain classes of people very badly.” McKenzie, however, shifted the focus to Zimbabweans, accusing them of revelling in South Africa’s troubles.

“Your Time in SA is Running Out Fast”

McKenzie took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration, targeting Zimbabweans in a now-viral post. He wrote:

“Whenever South Africa is faced with a tragedy or bad news, the people celebrating are always these illegal foreigners, particularly Zimbabweans. Your time in SA is running out fast. You hate us whilst staying illegally in our country.”

The tweet, which has amassed over 308,000 views, has drawn a flood of responses. While some supporters agreed with McKenzie’s sentiments, many others condemned his remarks as inflammatory and divisive.

Critics Slam McKenzie’s “Thug-Like” Behaviour

The backlash was swift and severe, with many accusing McKenzie of using xenophobic rhetoric to deflect from the real issues at hand. Magumbo VaGutu, a prominent social media user, responded:

“For a member of cabinet, you talk like a thug. How will Zimbabweans benefit from any bad news, especially if it’s threats coming from the US? Learn diplomatic talk, grow up, and stop attacking neighbours just for likes and popularity.”

Others pointed out the irony of McKenzie’s close ties to Zimbabwe’s leadership and his business interests in the country. Twitter user @Tina_bhuru added:

“You are a Minister of South Africa, and your country needs you right now. You must not spend your energy on displacement of anguish but finding immediate response to what is facing you. Zimbabwe benefits nothing from loss on the part of South Africa, legal or illegal. It will be folly for any Zimbabwean to celebrate something like this. Man up.”

“Focus on the Real Issues”

Many critics urged McKenzie to address the real issues rather than scapegoating Zimbabweans. @ntinosekwa tweeted:

“The dearth of leadership in [South] Africa is appalling. What have Zimbabweans have to do with an American far-right policy? Gayton, this is no time for cheap propaganda. It’s time for sound policy framework to insulate the country against looming sanctions.”

Samkeliso Tshuma, another social media user, echoed these sentiments, saying:

“This is ridiculous, especially coming from a Minister. You may hate Zimbabweans, but please respect our humanity and dignity. Just because we’re suffering, it doesn’t mean we must receive your vitriol and accusations every time you feel like it. I bet most Zimbabweans are standing with South Africans right now, because we know tragedy and bad news firsthand.”

Hypocrisy and Deflection

Some users accused McKenzie of hypocrisy, noting his history of engaging with Zimbabwean leaders and businesses. @NoContextSadc tweeted:

“Hahah, your president blames whites (because he wants votes). You blame Zimbabweans (because you also want votes). All y’all are literally doing is fighting for popularity and votes, and you don’t care whom you hurt in the process.”

Hopewell Chin’ono, a Zimbabwean journalist, also weighed in, saying:

“Dear @GaytonMcK, are you scared of @afriforum who are driving this agenda? Be a leader for once and focus on the people behind this and not look for weaklings to blame when you know the people demonising your government!”

A Call for Diplomatic Leadership

Many South Africans expressed embarrassment over McKenzie’s comments, calling for more diplomatic and mature leadership. CFT CIC Godknows Sibanda tweeted:

“Gayton, Kagame, and Trump are all defining the term diplomacy—or lack of it—in varying degrees. You can say whatever you want, but this is not how a serving Cabinet Minister conducts themselves. It’s bringing unnecessary scrutiny to the state that SA doesn’t want presently. I’m embarrassed for you on your behalf.”

For now, the spotlight remains on South Africa’s response to Trump’s funding cut—and whether its leaders can rise above the fray to address the real challenges at hand.