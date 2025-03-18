SA slams woman for buying unemployed hubby two Mercedes

A South African woman’s revelation that she purchased a Mercedes-Benz GLB for her unemployed husband has sparked significant controversy on social media.

Under the TikTok handle Dr Celiwe Dada, the mother of three shared her experience of financially supporting her husband’s preference for luxury vehicles, and also financing household responsibilities, going to work on foot and drove a KIA.

Dr Dada disclosed that she initially financed a Mercedes-Benz GLC at R15,000 per month, which her husband subsequently crashed.

Despite financial strains, he insisted on replacing it with another Mercedes-Benz GLB, valued at R1.2 million, leading to a monthly payment of R23,000.

After few years she decided not to continue funding this lifestyle which allegedly resulted in the husband leaving her.

The story has elicited a range of reactions from the South African public, with many expressing astonishment and criticism over the woman’s choices.

Some questioned her judgment in prioritizing status symbols over financial stability, while others sympathized with her situation.

The discussion highlights broader societal debates about materialism, financial responsibility, and gender dynamics within relationships.