SA woman allegedly murd£red by boyfriend on Christmas day after she told him she was r@ped

A 26-year-old woman has allegedly been murd£red by her boyfriend in Port Shepstone, South Africa.

The incident occurred on Christmas morning, Dec. 25 2024.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the man allegedly ass@ulted his girlfriend after she told him she had been r@ped.

The man who has since been arrested, allegedly called the woman’s mother around 8am to say they had a fight which escalated into ‘’ass@ult.”

When her family rushed to his home, she was found partially n@ked on a mattress, with open wounds on her head.

The boyfriend allegedly told the mother the victim had said she was r@ped the day before but he was angered when her friends couldn’t corroborate the story.