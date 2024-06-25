SA WOMAN JAILED 3 LIFE TERMS FOR KILLING HER BOYFRIENDS AND SON

A woman was given 3 life terms for killing her two boyfriends and her son.

Pamela Selani killed her boyfriend Michael Tshangisa with a hammer after she alleged that he had infected her with HIV.

Shortly afterwards, Gift Phiri, the other boyfriend she had been cheating on Tshangisa with, moved into her house.

The following year in 2017, Selani killed Phiri by feeding him poison and drowning him in a dustbin filled with water for allegedly assaulting her. She then buried Phiri in the same shallow grave she had buried Tshangisa.

In 2018 Selani killed her first born son, Avile Jongwa.

Avile, 17, who was a drug addict had demanded money from Selani and threatened to tell police about the two murders if she refused.

However, Selani took a hammer and started assaulting Avile with it as her two other children watched.

After Avile collapsed, Selani went outside and told her other son, who was 14 years old at the time, to remain with Avile. When she returned, the boy told her that Avile had been moving.

Selani told the boy to go outside and get her a big rock. When the boy returned with the rock, Selani took it from him and crushed Avile’s skull with it.

Both Selani and the boy took Avile’s body to the shallow grave and buried it with Tshangisa and Phiri’s bodies.