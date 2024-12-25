SA woman shot d3ad by her man two months after she got a job promotion

A South African woman, Noluthando Khanyile, was shot d3ad by her man two months after she got a promotion.

Her colleague, Mthembu, who disclosed this on X on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, said the deceased once came to work with a bruised left eye.

“Kanti what is happening heh??? A colleague of mine got shot by her man this morning. He then shot himself. Ai maan gents No!,” he wrote.

“RIP colleague. She just got a promotion 2 months back, Noluthando Khanyile.”

“Only now we adding the dots. She once came at work bruised on her left eye, she said she fell and we believed her. Kanti the monster has been beating her.”