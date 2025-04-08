SABC discontinues Afrikaans news bulletin, sparking national debate



In a move that has sparked significant debate across South Africa, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has abruptly discontinued the Afrikaans news bulletin on SABC2.





The decision, which was implemented over the past weekend without prior notice or explanation, has raised questions about the motives behind it.



Critics, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and AfriForum, have voiced strong opposition, arguing that the move undermines linguistic diversity and alienates over 300,000 viewers who relied on the Afrikaans news as a vital source of information.





This development has reignited discussions about the role of the SABC as a public broadcaster in a country with 11 official languages. Afrikaans, the third most spoken language in South Africa, carries cultural and historical significance, though its association with apartheid makes it a controversial language for some.





While the SABC’s financial struggles have been well documented, many speculate that budget constraints or shifting priorities, possibly in favor of English or other languages, may have influenced the decision.





However, without an official statement from the SABC, much of the speculation remains unanswered, leaving many to wonder if this is a sign of disregard for Afrikaans-speaking communities, many of whom are people of color.





This move is part of a wider trend of reduced Afrikaans content on SABC2, including cuts to long-running shows like 7de Laan and Pasella.





Some view these changes as a strategic pivot by the broadcaster, perhaps to adapt to financial pressures or to diversify programming.