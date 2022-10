SABOI EXPLAINS WHY SHE CALLED HH LUNATIC.



“President Hakainde Hichilema promised us democracy, he told us we are free to call him what we want. So calling him lunatic is my democratic right. Niyeve amatichita promise. Infact he is not just a lunatic but a demagogue leader. Take me to court or police if you want “, said Saboi Imboela – SI .