



Saboi, Hamasaka are friends who worked together as UPND media directors – Witness



By Esther Chisola



A state witness has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Saboi Imboela and State House Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka are friends who worked together as media directors in the UPND.



In this matter, Imboela,45, of Lilayi pleaded not guilty to two counts of Libel Contrary to Section 191 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



She is alleged to have defamed Hamasaka.



When the matter came up for continued defence yesterday before magistrate Sylvia Munyinya, Imboela called Mambwe Zimba to aid her defense.



Zimba who is a Lusaka businessman said he was shocked when he heard that Imboela was arrested for defaming Hamasaka.



