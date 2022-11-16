Saboi Imboela arrested for insulting and hate speech

OPPOSITION LEADERS ARRESTS

By Miles B. Sampa,MP (16.11.2022)

Good news, one opposition leader (Mr Chilufya Tayali) out of incarceration but bad news another opposition leader (Madam Saboi Imboila) taken into incarceration and both for expressing themselves I suppose.

Our police service has suddenly become a police force and acting extra overzealous but in the process only making the Republican President extremely unpopular to ordinary non partisan citizens especially the youths and women.

I can hardly think of a President anywhere in the World that benefited from arresting Opposition leaders. In any case no opposition leader ever simmers after arrests. Records show that it only makes them even stronger and more popular. Records are there to show but guess those in power refuse to lead from history. They choose to repeat history.

In fact, It’s those (Presidents & their governing party) that allow opposition leaders to speak freely that end up getting good local and international approval ratings.

The police 👮‍♀️ (arresting officers & IG) report to someone (Minister) who reports to the President and therefore the back stops at Statehouse.

‘Revenge of the Ninja’ approach to opposition leaders is a setback to pre 2021 campaign promises that has already eroded most of the kudos on President HH that we have been reading from the international media in the last few months.

Whoever is getting knee jerk satisfaction from these constant arrests of opposition leaders needs to think twice. It’s embarrassing our Country to the international community (The West & IMF).

Our governance record has been bruised and dented. The global community must be saying….

“ku Africa nako 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♀️”

Miles B. Sampa, MP

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶

AU election observer mission

November 16th, 2022