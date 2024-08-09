PoliticsPFUPND SABOI IMBOELA ARRESTED: TO SPEND THE NEXT 11 DAYS IN CELLS TILL HER NEXT COURT APPEARANCE August 9, 2024 3 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Saboi Imboela will spend the next 11 days behind bars following her apprehension this afternoon, on orders of the court because she shunned a hearing in which she is charged with criminal libel. She will appear in court on August 20!
Serves her right. These people think they can play hide and seek with courts. The law must be upheld. How can these be heads of state. Indispilined lot.
Good job Zambia Police. Every opportunity was given to Saboi Imboela to prove her allegations but instead of taking things seriously, she found it fit to engage in more of the same thing that landed her in this mess.
Politicans who think they are a law unto themselves.