SABOI IMBOELA ‘ATTACKS’ HH AS SHE IS FREED FROM DETENTION

National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Saboi Imboela has been released from police custody after 2 days detention.

Imboela described her incarceration as a very good experience as she got to know about some challenges those who were incarcerated were facing, including claiming that police have failed to attend to a woman who has been denied ARV medication for the past two days.

Upon her release, she told journalists that President Hakainde Hichilema should separate the State House media team from what she described as guerilla media, as the same people who were running the State House Media team were the ones behind social media sites like Koswe and Zambian Watchdog.

“I was part of UPND Media but then in opposition, so I know what am talking about” she said.