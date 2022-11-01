SABOI IMBOELA CHARGED AND ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL LIBEL

Police in Lusaka have Charged and arrested National Democratic congress President Saboi Imboela for offense of Criminal lible.

This is in a case where she was reported by State House Media Director Clayson Hamasaka.

Ms Imboela gas since been taken to Kabwata Police for formalities.

She is being represented by Makebi Advocates and Fred Jere and Company.

Details later

CAMNET