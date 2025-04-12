SABOI  IMBOELA CRITICIZES BOOING OF VICE PRESIDENT NALUMANGO AT NAWAKWI FUNERAL, CALLS FOR RESPECTFUL CONDUCT

IMBOELA CRITICIZES BOOING OF VICE PRESIDENT NALUMANGO AT NAWAKWI FUNERAL, CALLS FOR RESPECTFUL CONDUCT

By: Sun FM TV Reporter

Imboela Challenges President Hichilema to Walk the Talk on Opposition Dialogue

National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Saboi Imboela has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to follow through on his statement about being open to dialogue with opposition parties.

Her remarks come after President Hichilema, during the burial of late Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi, reiterated his government’s willingness to engage with the opposition.

However, Ms. Imboela expressed scepticism, saying the President often says one thing but does the opposite.

She stated that opposition parties have consistently shown readiness to engage in dialogue on various national issues, but it appears government is not equally committed.

Meanwhile, Ms. Imboela has described the booing of Vice President Mutale Nalumango at Ms. Nawakwi’s funeral as unfortunate.

She said such behavior was inappropriate, especially during a solemn occasion.