Saboi Imboela Disputes Corruption Index Report, Says Corruption Has Increased





Lusaka – National Democratic Congress (NDC) Faction President Saboi Imboela has strongly disputed the findings of the latest Corruption Index Report, which claims that corruption in Zambia has decreased under the United Party for National Development (UPND) government.





In a statement, Ms. Imboela expressed shock and disagreement with the report, arguing that corruption has worsened rather than improved. She cited reports of missing public funds, as highlighted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Auditor General’s Reports, as evidence that corruption remains rampant.





“We have seen numerous cases of missing funds, financial mismanagement, and irregularities reported by reputable institutions. How then can anyone claim that corruption has gone down?” Ms. Imboela questioned.





She further accused the UPND administration of failing to uphold transparency and accountability, claiming that corruption levels under the current government are far worse than under the previous administration.



©️ KUMWESU