Saboi Imboela faces arrest as Magistrate issues bench warrant against her

Saboi faces arrest as Magistrate issues bench warrant against her



SONGSTRESS Saboi Imboela now faces arrest for missing Court in a matter where she is charged with libel.





After bragging at the last sitting that she had engaged lawyer Chifumu Banda and had Hamasakas lined up to save her from trouble, Saboi and her defense team were a no show before principal resident magistrate Sylvia Munyinya, for continued defense.



Unlike the State advocate Lewis Kandele whom she had taken for granted and bickered with over her late coming and playing truant, the singer’s ‘delay tactics’ were not overlooked by his colleague Sipholiano Phiri who applied that she be placed on bench warrant.



Magistrate Munyinya who has on several occasions warned Saboi not to use judicial time for a stage show, granted the application by the State and ordered police in Lusaka to lock her up in a cell for missing Court.



She directed that the singer should be given free accommodation until August 20 when she will be brought under police escort to explain why her freedom should not be curtailed.



Saboi is facing two counts of libel for alleging that State House chief communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka was corrupt and that he was at the verge of being divorced by his wife for his promiscuity.



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba August 8, 2024