SABOI IMBOELA GOES INTO HIDING AS HER LOUD MOUTH EARNS HER A BENCH WARRANT FOR ABSCONDING COURT SESSIONS

SABOI GOES INTO HIDING AS HER LOUD MOUTH EARNS HER A BENCH WARRANT FOR ABSCONDING COURT SESSIONS



NDC faction leader Saboi Imboela has gone into hiding after been placed on court bench warrant for continously missing court sessions in the matter she was arrested for criminal defamation of State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka.



When the matter came up today, Saboi was nowhere to be seen and even her lawyers were not there to represent her. She has since gone into hiding as police are looking for her.



While Saboi is a regular feature on the UKA meetings, each time her case comes up she has been faking illnesses and many other excuses.



Today the magistrate revoked her bail and police will be hunting for her to arrest her so she can be coming to court from prison or police custody.



Saboi was placed on her defence in this matter which means she must prove the allegations she made against Clayson Hamasaka.



She has so far been selling properties to raise money for legal fees amounting to millions of Kwachas. The Makebi Zulu lawyers have so far abandoned her for outstanding legal fees.