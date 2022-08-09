Saboi Imboela



RESPECT ATHLETES AND GIVE THEM WHAT IS DUE TO THEM

It is never good for sports men and women to be politically inclined. But this also explains why she comes out like that. She is outspoken and clearly doesn’t want to be stepped on. She will speak out whether it’s a person or government she supports or not. And the great thing is that, she has the right to do that. She is not a praise singer, but clearly someone who wants and deserves respect for her craft.

She is certainly my kind of woman, never allow to be disrespected for the very thing that you are supposed to be respected for. You are not replaceable, there are no thousands like you in the country, if that were true, then those others should have been at the competition and not you. Stand up for your rights and say the truth. It is sad that we love sports and always want to win, but have never given our sports men and women the kind of respect, honour, appreciation and money that they deserve. We give them peanuts and still make them go through a lot to get those very peanuts.

The government needs to take care of athletes and allow them to concentrate on the game and not make them be worried about soap and what their families are eating back home. Totally unacceptable.