SABOI IMBOELA SAYS UPND WON ELECTIONS BY RIDING ON THE NDC NAME.

National Democratic Congress NDC faction president Saboi Imboela has accused the UPND of using deceit to win the 2021 elections.

Speaking on a Hot FM radio program, Ms. Imboela claims that the UPND were going round the country claiming that they were in an alliance with the NDC when infact not.

She said, the UPND was fully aware that it needed to go into the elections as a United front or risked losing for the 6th time hence riding on the NDC name for popularity.

Meanwhile Ms. Imboela has accused the UPND of funding confusion in the NDC.