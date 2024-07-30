SABOI IMBOELA SELLING FAMILY PROPERTIES TO MEET LEGAL BILLS NOW AMOUNTING TO K2.3 MILLION

SABOI SELLING FAMILY PROPERTIES TO MEET LEGAL BILLS NOW AMOUNTING TO K2.3 MILLION



NDC faction leader Saboi Imboela has resorted to selling family properties to meet the ever increasing legal bills caused by her careless mouth.



Lately, Saboi’s lawyers abandoned her in the case she faces criminal defamation of State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka.



The lawyers from Makebi Zulu chambers have not been paid their K2.3 million and they have warned her the case is very bad against her.



Saboi’s family members were surprised to discover that their Shantumbu house property has recently changed titles without consulting anyone.



“She sold the property without telling anyone in the family. There is tension currently in the family. We had warned her against doing some things she does out of emotion. Now we are losing properties because of her carelessness. That amounts to stealing actually,” an angry family member bitterly complained. – Zambia Eagle