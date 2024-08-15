SABOI IMBOELA TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY

NDC PRESIDENT SABOI IMBOELA TO APPEAR IN COURT TOMORROW



14/08/2024



NDC President Saboi Imboela and UKA Council of Presidents, COP Member will appear in court tomorrow, 15th August 2024.



President Saboi has been incarcerated at Chimbokaila Correctional Center for failing to attend a court session due to an illness in the case were she has been charged for defamation.



We are therefore, calling on all the UKA alliance Chairladies, Senior Women Ladies from UKA political parties and women UKA supporters to come and show solidarity at the magistrate court complex.



UKA National Chairlady, Madam Faith Munthali will lead the UKA Women delegation.



Signed:

Adora Alinedi Phiri

Deputy National Chairlady-Administration in

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA)