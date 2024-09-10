SABOI RAISES LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY

National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Saboi Imboela recently raised questions around the eligibility of former president Edgar Lungu to contest the 2026 general elections during a recent UKA meeting.

And sources have told Daily Revelation that owing to the unresolved matter of the presidential candidate to lead the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) into 2026, some political players with attachments to the alliance, are moving towards working with others to form an alternative alliance called Tonse Alliance. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/saboi-raises-lungus-eligibility