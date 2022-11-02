Saboi spends night in police detention

SABOI Imboela of the National Democratic Congress has been held overnight by Kabwata Police after being charged with libel and hate speech yesterday.

It is reported that the 45 year former musician, residing in Lusaka’s Lilayi Road area was taken into custody following a defamatory Facebook post on her official page on dates between September 9 and 10.

The defamatory remarks which Imboela is alleged to have made while acting together with unknown persons are believed to have targeted Clayson Hamasaka.

According to Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Saboi was detained and currently in police custody waiting to appear in court.

Meanwhile another charge was leveled against the opposition leader with a warn and caution statement recorded from her.

Hamoonga disclosed that Imboela knowingly and without lawful excuse did use hate speech by way of posting and circulating hate content on Social Media on October 12.

He disclosed that the police are investigating the matter.

Kalemba