SABOI TELLS HH TO JUST CONGRATULATE MNANGAGWA

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, Saboi Imboela, has raised concern that up to now, Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Chairperson for Troika, President Hakainde Hichilema has not sent a congratulatory message to his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emerson Mnangagwa.

This follows Mnangagwa’s election victory in the August, 2023 elections, which SADC Election Observer Representative appointed by Hichilema, Dr. Nevers Mumba, described as having multiple irregularities.

Imboela has urged Hichilema to do due diligence and recognize Mnangagwa’s election victory for the sake of good diplomatic relations with Zimbabwe.

She has asked Hichilema to respect the outcome of the General elections in Zimbabwe on the basis of sovereignty of that nation.