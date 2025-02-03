SACCORD BACKS UN REPORT ON ABUSE OF PUBLIC ORDER ACT



The Southern African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes -SACCORD-has backed the findings of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression, Irene Khan, regarding the Public Order Act.





Ms. Khan’s report highlighted how successive governments have abused the act to oppress opposition leaders, at the end of her 10 days visit to Zambia where she assessed a range of issues related to the right to freedom of opinion and expression, including the legal and policy framework and the safety of journalists, human rights defenders and civil society actors in the country.





In an interview, SACCORD Acting Executive Director, Arthur Muyunda, noted that the findings align with what civil society organizations have been advocating for regarding the public order act.





Mr. Munyunda said SACCORD is now awaiting government’s perspective on the matter, particularly when a conclusive report is issued in June 2025.



PN