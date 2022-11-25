SACCORD HAILS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ON RECENT APPOINTMENTS

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has supported the Presidential appointments of Mr Patrick Kangwa as the Secretary to Cabinet and Dr Oliver Mubita Kalabo as Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Administration.

Speaking to waves media, SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Chembe says the appointments will help fill up the leadership vacum in the appointed positions.

“We also welcome the appointment of Mr Tom Trevor Shamakamba as the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Mrs Caroline C. Zulu Sokoni as Judge of the High Court of Zambia which helps increase the number of female judges on the High Court and also slightly reduce the deficit that the court has.” Said Mr Chembe.

SACCORD also supports the appointment of Ms Mwangala Zaloumis, Mr Ali Simwinga, and Mr McDonald Chipenzi as Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and Commissioner of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

“The appointment of the Commission will help fill the leadership vacuum that the ECZ has been experiencing and thereby assist in addressing outstanding issues such as the appointment of a new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).” Adds Mr Chembe.

“We also trust that the appointments at Cabinet Office, ACC, and High Court will help in improving the delivery of governance, justice, and democracy service in the country as these institutions are key in that regard. Therefore, we congratulate the newly appointed personnel to various governance and democracy institutions and wish them all of the best in their new roles especially after ratification by the National Assembly of Zambia.” States Mr Chembe.