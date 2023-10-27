SACCORD URGES GOVT TO AVAIL ROADMAP ON CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM

The Southern African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes-SACCORD- is concerned that there is still no roadmap on constitutional reforms, 2 years after the UPND came into office.

Speaking at a public forum on the need for Constitutional Reforms in Zambia organized by SACCORD in collaboration with the fried rich Ebert Stiftung Zambia office in Lusaka this morning, SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe is also concerned that the country may not have a constitution if the 3 years of the UPND in government is done, as this will take Zambia into a political mood.

Mr. Cheembe however says stakeholders remain expectant and look forward to a time when government will release a roadmap and timeframe on how and when the constitutional reforms will take place.

And Mr. Cheembe has appealed to the Ministry of Justice and President Hakainde Hichilema to avail a roadmap on constitutional reforms and start the process of undertaking these reforms before political activities for the 2026 general elections commence.

At the same event, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Resident Representative Fritz Kopsieker stressed that constitutional reform process is key to the future of democracy and prosperity in Zambia.

