SACCORD urges UPND cadres to adhere to HH’s directive against violence

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has condemned the recent violence perpetrated by UPND cadres against members of the opposition in Nyimba district during the Youth Day commemorations.

Last week, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) condemned UPND cadres for harassing opposition political party cadres after the nomination process in Mtilizi Ward, in Nyimba district of Eastern Province.

In statement, ECZ Commissioner Ambassador Ndiyoi Mutiti stated that the unfortunate incident took place outside the perimeter tape or cordon of the nomination center on March 11, 2025.

Commenting on the incident, SACCORD acting executive director Arthur Muyunda stated that his organisation was concerned that violent caderism was slowly coming back in the country.

During the Youth Day commemorations last week, some parts of the country recorded political violence after UPND and PF cadres clashed.

Muyunda stated that the recent actions by some cadres were a cause for concern and called on political leaders to tame their supporters.

“As SACCORD, we unequivocally condemn the recent acts of violence perpetrated by UPND cadres. Such actions are unacceptable and pose a serious threat to the democratic principles and values that we hold dear as a nation,” he stated.

Muyunda stated that the right to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and the ability to engage in political discourse without fear of intimidation were foundational to the country’s democracy.

However, Muyunda acknowledge President Hakainde Hichilema’s calls to end political violence and the need for all political actors to conduct their activities peacefully and respectfully. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/saccord-denounces-upnds-violence/