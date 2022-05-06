SACCORD WELCOMES CABINET APPROVAL IN PRINCIPLE TO INTRODUCE A BILL IN PARLIAMENT TO AMEND THE PUBLIC ORDER ACT

….. The Act has been a very serious source of tension and conflict in Zambia, says Cheembe

Lusaka…. Friday May 6, 2022

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has supported the progressive step undertaken by Cabinet to approve in principle to introduce a Bill in Parliament that will seek to amend the Public Order Act (POA).

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe tells Smart Eagles via telephone that the POA has been a very serious source of tension and conflict in Zambia for a very long time on account of its potency to violate human rights.

Mr. Cheembe therefore, says this colonial and archaic piece of legislation is misplaced in a democracy such as Zambia’s that guarantees the citizens the rights to freedoms of expression, association, and assembly.

“As the New Dawn administration embarks on the amendment process of the POA, it is paramount that the process strictly adheres to the peacebuilding principle of inclusiveness,” he said.

“This is important to avoid having any part of the population or stakeholders from being excluded or marginalized and thereby create a source of tension which becomes a problematic conflict driver.”

He commended the progressive step undertaken by Cabinet and trusted that once the POA is amended it will contribute to being a source of enjoyment of greater human rights, harmony, tranquillity, unity, and peace.