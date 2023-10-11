Sacked Burundi central bank chief arrested

Burundi’s recently dismissed central bank governor has been arrested on allegations of corruption.

Dieudonné Murengerantwari has been accused by the justice ministry of “undermining the proper functioning of the national economy, passive corruption, money laundering and misappropriation of public assets”.

He has not responded to the allegations against him.

On Sunday, Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye fired Mr Murengerantwari and replaced him with Édouard Normand Bigendako.

Mr Murengerantwari had been appointed to lead Burundi’s central bank for five years beginning in August last year.

Attorney General Leonard Manirakiza on Tuesday said that the charges against Mr Murengerantwari are not final and the investigation is still ongoing.

He also said that Mr Murengerantwari is being treated in accordance with the law while he remains in custody.