SAD: HUBBY POURS HOT WATER ON WIFE AFTER 1 MONTH SEPARATION

A 28-year-old woman of Lusaka is nursing face and body burns after her husband poured hot water on her following a marital dispute.

Due to this, the woman has even suffered a miscarriage.

The family of the victim told S24 that the victim’s husband with whom she has five children had called her back to their matrimonial home for reconciliation after a one-month period of the couple’s separation, but he poured hot water on her in unclear circumstances.

The husband is currently on the run, while the victim who can hardly speak has sustained 18 percent burns on the head, face and upper body.

Credit: Spring 24 TV