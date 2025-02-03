SAD: Mufulira miner burnt to death in acid accident!



A 25-year-old employee of Rongxing Investment, a mining company located along the Mufulira-Kitwe Road, has died after being exposed to acid in a workplace accident.



The deceased has been identified as Dickson Nyoni of Twalima area, Mufulira.



According to Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba, the incident occurred on February 2, 2025, at around 13:00 hours while Nyoni and his workmate were offloading acid from a tanker truck at the offloading bay. During the process, the offloading pipe accidentally disconnected from the truck, causing acid to spill onto Nyoni’s entire body.





In an attempt to reach a nearby water tap near a drainage system, Nyoni lost his balance and fell into the drainage, which was filled with acid, resulting in severe burns that left his body almost unrecognizable.



Mweemba confirmed that Nyoni’s remains have since been taken to Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary for a postmortem examination.





Authorities are yet to determine whether proper safety measures were in place at the time of the incident.



-Diamond TV