SAD NEWS; DANDY KRAZY DIES

WESLEY Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Crazy, has succumbed to his injuries following a road traffic accident.

The musician, celebrated for his unique music and contributions to Zambia’s entertainment industry, was certified dead at 01:42 hours this morning.

Mr Chibambo was involved in an accident that occurred on New Year’s Eve on the Great North Road, between Kabwe and Kapiri.

Four people died instantly at the scene, and Mr Chibambo sustained critical injuries and was referred to the University Teaching Hospital.

According to a statement issued by UTH Adult Hospital rublic relations officer, Nzeba Chanda, Mr Chibambo underwent emergency surgery after the accident.

“He underwent an emergency operation later in the day. However, he remained in critical condition despite various treatment interventions employed by our health staff. He was certified dead at 01:42 hours this morning. We wish to pass our sincere condolences to the family and public as they mourn their loved one,” Ms Chanda said.

Dandy Crazy was best known for his hit songs, including Don’t Kubeba, which became an anthem during the 2011 general elections.

Born and bred on the Copperbelt province, Dandy Crazy was also a recipient of numerous awards, including accolades for his cultural preservation through music.

(Mwebantu, Thursday, 2nd January. 2025)