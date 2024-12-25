SAD NEWS: Dora Moono Nyambe a philanthropist, teacher and a foster mother of over 500 children has died.



She passed on in the early hours of today according to a close family source.





Dora, took care of hundreds of children in Mapapa village, Mkushi. She provided them with food, shelter, education and also helped stop early marriages and child abuse in her community.





She is remembered as a humble, caring and kind person as she accommodated and helped a lot of communities in Mkushi.



Dora had a tiktok account with over 4 million followers which she used to fundraise money to help take care of the over 500 children.



The cause of her death has not yet been revealed.



She will be greatly missed.

MHSRIP



CREDIT: Nkani