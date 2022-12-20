SAD NEWS: MARITAL DISPUTE ENDS IN DEATH FOR YOUNG CHIPATA MEDIC

WIFE STABS HUBBY TO DEATH AFTER TWO MONTHS IN MARRIAGE

By Samuel Khwawe

In a period when most families spend time together to celebrate the birth of Christ, a woman of Mtengulemi in Chipata, Eastern Province has allegedly killed her 29-year-old husband.

This follows a marital dispute between the pair, which was as a result of her finding out about a child the husband had with another woman before they got married.

Like lovebirds, Henry Msoni, a lab technician, had gone on a drinking spree with his wife and it was during their time out that a misunderstanding ensued.

The deceased’s uncle who sought anonymity tells Diamond News that when the duo went back home, the wife locked the bedroom while the husband was asleep and stabbed him with a knife.

According to the uncle, the two had a traditional marriage two months ago with the man charged K10, 000 dowry, money he had not yet paid fully.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Limpo Liywali has confirmed the stabbing incident to Diamond News.

Mr. Liywali says the deceased sustained a deep cut on the left side of the chest.

His body is lying in Chipata Central Hospital awaiting post-mortem and burial.

The 22-year-old wife is in police custody.