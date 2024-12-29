SAD NEWS💔: MKUSHI NURSE TAKES HER OWN LIFE AFTER LOSING BORROWED MONEY TO BETTING



A Nurse of Mkushi identified as Meleniah Zulu has taken her own life within the Clinic premises after losing over K22,000 to betting.





It is alleged that Ms Zulu was addícted to betting. She allegedly borrowed a K22,000 from a mobile money agent, promising to pay back the same day.





It is been said that she used the k22,000 and the whole of her December Salary but she lost.





On the 26th December, she complained that she was owing alot of people money which she used in betting. She later decided to ènd her lífe!



May her soul rest in eternal peace 🕊️



🙏🏾

Credit: Prime TV