SAD NEWS: Nakonde Clearing Agent Dies on The Spot in Mkushi After Hitting into Stationary Truck

A 44-year-old clearing agent from Nakonde has died in an accident after allegedly hitting into a stationary truck in the early hours of today.

He was in transit to Lusaka to deliver a vehicle recently imported into Zambia.

His family members have already traveled to Mkushi to retrieve his remains, which are currently in the Mkushi hospital mortuary.

Survived by his wife and five children, Mr Chisanga’s funeral has been held in Ntimdi, Tazara area in Nakonde.

His elder brother, Lewis Chisanga, has told Chete FM that burial will take place on Sunday in Chozi.

Credit: Chete FM