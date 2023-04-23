SAD NEWS: Philanthropist James Mwape, the founder of the James Mwape Peer Awards, has died. Mr Mwape died in his sleep last night.

Remembering Mr. James Mwape: A Tribute to His Life and Legacy

In honor of his life and legacy, we remember Mr. James Mwape, a man who wore many hats throughout his career. He was an author, educator, entrepreneur, investor, and CEO of Mwape Peers Awards, an esteemed organization that recognized high-achieving Zambians who made a difference in their communities.

Mr. Mwape was also a global traveler, management trainer, and expert in finance, analysis, M&A integration, and risk management modeling. His contributions to various fields will not be forgotten.

He will be greatly remembered for establishing Mwape Peer Award, Inc. in 2010, which has been the first ever awarding event in the US annually from a Zambian. This awarding event was the first of its kind in the US to recognize and honor Zambian achievements annually.

Mr. Mwape’s dedication to celebrating and uplifting his community will continue to inspire and impact many for years to come.

The Library Development Foundation (LDF) mourns the loss of Mr. James Mwape and pays tribute to his life and legacy.

The Library Development Foundation Executive Team pays tribute to the life and legacy of Mr. James Mwape, who was a true inspiration to all who knew him. In honor of his works and contributions, we have temporarily changed the Library group’s display picture to that of Mr. Mwape.

May his soul rest in peace.

From The Library 📚 Development Foundation Foundation (LDF) Executive Team