SAD NEWS: Tragic Loss for the Mwansa Family: Musopelo Mwansa Passes Away during a work trip in Tanzania



The Mwansa family is deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of their beloved daughter, Musopelo Mwansa, who tragically passed away in Tanzania. Musopelo, a renowned climate advocate and speaker, had traveled to Tanzania on August 31, 2024, to participate in the 2024 Forum of the Standing Committee for the United Nations Climate Change a significant global event addressing pressing environmental issues.



Sadly, Musopelo fell ill shortly after her arrival and passed away at the AICC Hospital in Arusha, Tanzania, following a brief illness.



The funeral gathering will take place at the Mwansa family residence, located 12 miles outside of Lusaka in Mungule Village, off Great North Road, after Twalumba Resort.



(Fyambe Media)