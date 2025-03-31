SAD NEWS: YOUNG SOLDIER DIES AFTER SHORT ILLNESS



Commander Zambia Army, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele, on behalf of Officers, Soldiers, Civilian Staff and the Zambia Army family, is saddened by the passing of Private Munda Mercy who died in the early hours of Sunday, 30 March, 2025 after a short illness.



Pte Munda mercy was enlisted in the Zambia Army on 01 September, 2023 and did her basic military training at Lukanga Army Battle Training Area.





After passing out, Pte Munda was posted to 5 Infantry Battalion where she served as a rifle woman until her demise.





She was born on 16 July, 2003.



The funeral is being held in Lusaka’s Garden House behind St Morris parish.



May Her Soul Rest In Eternal Peace🙏🏾