SAD: Student takes own life after friends mock her for failing exams!

A female student of Lewanika Nursing School in Mongu has taken her own life after some of her friends reportedly turned her into a laughing stock for not clearing her exams, close sources to the deceased have revealed.

It is reported that Sandra Musole who was in her final year of nursing saw her results on Monday and found out that she did not make it.

However, instead of comforting her as friends would do, some of her companions decided to take her failure into mockery.

This did not sit well with the deceased and resorted to taking her own life as she believed that she had worked harder for the exams.

Police are yet to issue a statement on the matter.

-Kalemba