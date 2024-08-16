Sad women are being sexually manipulated to get CDF – Rev Mulenga … It’s become a conduit for corruption

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Ndola based clergy Chilekwa Mulenga has expressed disgust that women are being sexually manipulated to access the Constituency Development Fund, demanding an audit of the programme he says has become one of the means for deep corruption.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Rev Mulenga, senior pastor at Ndola Chapel, commended President Hakainde Hichilema for increasing the CDF allocation from K1.6M to K30.6M per constituency this year, but regretted that there was mismanagement of the funds as people were not benefiting from the funds in constituencies.

Rev Mulenga said CDF had not changed the majority constituencies in terms of serious development, but a few connected to those in power or committee members.

“It is even more concerning to hear that women.. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/sad-women-are-being-sexually-manipulated-to-get-cdf-rev-mulenga-its-become-a-conduit-for-corruption/