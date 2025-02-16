SADC AND COMESA BACK ZAMBIAN CANDIDATE FOR AfDB PRESIDENT



PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WRITES ✍️



It was a great honor to co-host a press briefing today in Addis Ababa alongside His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of SADC, and His Excellency Mr. Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi and Chairperson of COMESA. The briefing formally introduced the candidature of Dr. Samuel Munzele Maimbo for the position of President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).



Dr. Maimbo brings with him nearly 30 years of extensive experience in development finance and resource mobilization. In his most recent role as Vice President for Budget, Performance Review, and Strategic Planning at the World Bank, he managed the institution’s expansive budget portfolio. His tenure as Chief of Staff to successive World Bank presidents has also equipped him with the strategic leadership and expertise necessary to steer the AfDB towards a new era of sustainable development and financial innovation.



Dr. Maimbo is now the official candidate endorsed by both SADC and COMESA. In this regard, we extend our sincere appreciation to Their Excellencies President Mnangagwa and President Ndayishimiye for their unwavering support in advancing his candidacy. Their ratificación of Dr Maimbo, underscores the collective vision of SADC, COMESA and indeed the rest of Africa, in promoting strong leadership at the helm of the continent’s foremost financial institution.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia